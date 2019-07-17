Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named two Red Devils midfielders that he expects a lot more from in the season ahead.

Discussing how he might replace Ander Herrera after his free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, Solskjaer named two youngsters in Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira as players who could help fill that void.

The pair were not first-team regulars for most of last season, but Solskjaer has been quoted by the Manchester Evening News as suggesting they’ll get more playing time in 2019/20.

The Norwegian tactician could certainly do with a lot of his current squad stepping up, with the club struggling to get business done in the transfer market this summer.

The MEN reference links to the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Sean Longstaff, but Solskjaer’s words perhaps suggest he’s now ready to gamble on some of his younger players stepping up in the coming months.

“Andy (Pereira) I expect a lot more from, Scotty I expect a lot more from,” he said, as quoted by the MEN.

“Those two between them had maybe 15, 20 starts last season. You expect them to have at least 20 each this season, maybe even more.

“That’s maybe two players into one that can replace Ander.”

United have a proud history of promoting youth, so will hope this can be a successful strategy for them again, even if neither McTominay or Pereira have shown huge amounts of promise so far.