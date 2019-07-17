Solskjaer reveals why key duo were left out of Man United’s squad to face Leeds

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained the reason for David de Gea and Romelu Lukaku’s absence from his squad against Leeds on Wednesday.

The Red Devils are currently in action against the Championship club in Perth, taking in the second match of their pre-season tour in Australia.

United won their first outing against Perth Glory on Saturday, securing a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and James Garner, with Solskjaer hinting post-match that Lukaku and De Gea would return to action against Leeds.

The Norwegian boss revealed exactly why the key duo were absent once again before the game kicked off this today, amid ongoing rumours linking both players with summer exits.

“David just fell ill today, he didn’t feel right so we’ll wait for the Inter game with him,” Solskjaer told United’s official website.

“And they’re not ready the others [Lukaku, Shaw and Grant], either.”

Talks over a new contract for De Gea have been ongoing since the turn of the year, with his existing deal set to expire in 2020.

Paris Saint Germain has been mooted as a possible next destination for the Spaniard – as per Eurosport – but Solskjaer is still hopeful he will commit his future to the Red Devils.

Lukaku, meanwhile, has emerged as a primary transfer target for Inter Milan in recent weeks, with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte willing the club to submit a £60 million bid – as per Metro Sport.

On a lighter note for United fans, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof both started against Leeds after injury concerns, after Solskjaer revealed they were both at full fitness prior to the contest.

“Eric had his operation before the end of the season, and now he’s back,” the manager added. “He’s trained all week while we’ve been here so it will be good to see him.

“And Victor, he was fit – just a little thing before the Perth game.”