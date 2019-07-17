Solskjaer tips exciting star for a varied role at Manchester United next season

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Daniel James to play up front next season after showing off his versatility in training.

The Welsh winger became Solskjaer’s first summer signing at Old Trafford back in June, moving from Swansea City for a £15 million fee – as per BBC Sport.

The 21-year-old got his first taste of senior action during United’s 2-0 win over Perth Glory on Saturday, which kicked off the club’s pre-season tour of Australia.

James started the match and looked lively, winning the man of the match award for his contribution in the first half, which is sure to whet the appetite of supporters ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Solskjaer has tipped the exciting young star for a varied role at United next season, after glimpsing his ability to play on either flank and through the middle.

“Dan can play all across the front line,” the Norwegian told a press conference, as per Metro Sport.

“Obviously more right or left-wing but he can play through the middle as well.

“Then again, it’s about finding a relationship that works, sometimes you want the full-back to join the attack and maybe you don’t want a winger hugging the touchline.

“We’ll just have to find the balance between width and players in between, so I’m sure you’ll see him both right and left throughout the season.”

The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League last term and one of their main issues was a lack of penetration in the final third of the pitch.

The likes of Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford all struggled to carve out consistent openings, which led to United’s poor run of two wins from their final 12 matches across all competitions.

James will certainly inject some much-needed pace into Solskjaer’s line up and although his favourite position is on the left, he is open to contributing anywhere across the front line.

“For me, that left position was always my favourite but I like being versatile and playing anywhere across the front three providing I’m in the team,” James told reporters after the win over Perth – as per Metro Sport.

“It’s important you’ve got to play all three and our forward players can play that. Antony played No 9 today and it’s good for us all to interlink and we swapped a few times and it’s good to play all three.”