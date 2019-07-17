Newcastle United have this morning confirmed the appointment of Steve Bruce as their new manager to replace Rafael Benitez following his recent departure at the end of his contract.

The 58-year-old joins the Magpies from Sheffield Wednesday, and looks a hugely risky appointment due to a poor record in recent years.

While Bruce held his own as a solid mid-table manager with the likes of Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic around a decade ago, he hasn’t fared as well since then.

Bruce has had unsuccessful stints with the likes of Sunderland and Aston Villa, and has mainly managed at Championship level in the last few years.

Still, he’s now been given a big job back in the Premier League as Newcastle disappoint their fans once again.

Many will have hoped for a big name to replace a manager as proven as Benitez, but this looks a clear downgrade, as many fans are saying.

Here’s some reaction to today’s Newcastle news…

