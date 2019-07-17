The two main reasons why Barcelona are to miss out on superstar transfer despite having €75M deal agreed with Euro giants

Over the last twelve months, Holland international Matthijs De Ligt has burst onto the footballing scene, with the 19-year-old establishing himself as one of the most promising talents on the planet in that time frame.

De Ligt has managed to cement himself a place in Ajax’s first team over the past year, with the centre-back also being named captain of the Dutch giants during that time period as well.

Last year, the youngster played a big role in his side securing a domestic double, as well as them reaching the semi finals of the Champions League, where they were knocked out by a plucky Spurs side.

Given his recent form, it’s unsurprising to hear that De Ligt is on the verge of completing a move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Juventus confirming today that the player is undergoing a medical, with a £67.5M transfer to be completed following that as per the BBC.

With it now seeming like Juve are set to sign De Ligt in the coming days, it seems like the saga surrounding the player has finally come to an end.

However, it could’ve all turned out differently had Barcelona just been a bit more willing to offer the player more wages…

According to Sport, Barca did reach an agreement with Ajax worth €75M for De Ligt earlier this year, however they ended up losing out to Juve in the race for the wonder-kid due to the Italian giants offering him more money.

The report also notes that De Ligt chose Juve over Barca due to the fact that the Blaugrana already have a number of top centre-backs to pick from, something that would’ve made it difficult for him to hold down a regular first team place, a factor the player saw as a priority.

If only Ernesto Valverde’s side didn’t have so much squad depth at the back, eh!