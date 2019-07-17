‘This all seems too perfect’ – These Liverpool fans react as Coutinho REMOVES Barcelona from Instagram bio

Liverpool supporters were unable to contain their excitement after Philippe Coutinho appeared to remove Barcelona from his Instagram biography.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Reds have tabled a two-year loan offer to bring their former charge back to Anfield, with a purchase option of €88 million included.

Coutinho left Liverpool to join Barca in January 2018 for a huge £146 million fee – as per Sky Sports – but he has so far been unable to live up to expectations at Camp Nou.

The Brazilian is open to linking up with the Reds once again and bringing to an end his ill-fated spell in Spain, but it is not yet clear whether or not Barca will be willing to sell.

Coutinho has, however, fueled speculation further by removing Barca from his Instagram bio – a subtle change which has been quickly picked up on by Liverpool fans.

? | Coutinho has removed any mention of @FCBarcelona in his Instagram bio… pic.twitter.com/W0BMrUZHke — The Kopite (@TheKopiteOFF) July 16, 2019

One Reds supporter noted on Twitter that ‘this all seems too perfect’, as a former star closes in on a sensational return to the Premier League this summer.

Coutinho’s removed Barca from his Instagram bio jkskss this all seems too perfect — ellie (@trentbws) July 15, 2019

The Liverpool faithful were understandably aggrieved when Coutinho opted to leave last year, but he would surely be welcomed back with open arms ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp never replaced the mercurial attacker and despite making great strides forward as a team last term, the Reds are still lacking a creative spark in the middle of the pitch.

Coutinho could be the missing piece of the puzzle as Liverpool chase Premier League glory, but it may be premature for fans to celebrate a major transfer coup just yet.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Brazil international never had Barcelona in his Instagram bio to begin with, which effectively squashes rumours of his impending departure.

However, there is still plenty of time for Liverpool to arrange Coutinho’s return and supporters have welcomed the prospect on social media, as you can see below.

