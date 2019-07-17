Video: Greenwood nets first senior goal for Man United after superb Wan-Bissaka assist

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has finally grabbed his first goal at senior level, after capitalising on great work from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Red Devils are currently in action against Leeds in Perth for the second match of their Australian tour and have made the perfect start thanks to 17-year-old starlet Greenwood.

Summer signing Wan-Bissaka also grabbed his first assist in United colours, after latching onto a beautifully executed Paul Pogba through ball on the edge of the box.

The ex-Crystal Palace star played a superb first-time ball across the face of goal after a brilliantly timed run, before Greenwood finished off the move in confident fashion to give the Red Devils an early 1-0 lead.

Check out the teenager’s landmark goal below, via Twitter.

Mason Greenwood’s goal to make it 1-0

