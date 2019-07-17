Video: James sprints from halfway line to the box in a flash before hitting the post for Man United

Daniel James showed off his incredible pace before narrowly missing the target with a well-placed effort during Manchester United’s clash with Leeds.

The Red Devils are 3-0 up in the second match of their Australian tour in Perth, thanks to goals from Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones.

United’s new £15 million signing James (fee confirmed by BBC Sport) failed to grab his first goal in United colours during the first half, but he did show glimpses of his unique talent to leave supporters hungry for more.

The 21-year-old’s best moment came just before the break, as he sprinted from the halfway line to the box in a flash to latch onto a Rashford pass, before hitting the post.

Check out the superb solo run and unlucky finish below, via Twitter.

Look at where Daniel James starts and how quickly he catches up to play. Unlucky not to score #mufc pic.twitter.com/pTd8ohwzKd — Kadeem Simmonds (@KadeemSimmonds) July 17, 2019