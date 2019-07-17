Arsenal fans will love to see the reaction of Gabriel Martinelli’s family to the talented ace’s goal on his Gunners debut, it means the world to them.

Martinelli showed he has the natural instinct to be in the right place at the right time for Unai Emery’s side yesterday, the 18-year-old attacker managed to score from a whipped cross, by chesting the ball into the back of the net agains the Colorado Rapids. Take a look at the goal here.

Martinelli has recently joined from Ituano FC and he’s certainly wasting no time by getting off the mark on his debut for the Gunners, the ace’s family couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched Arsenal’s preseason encounter in their native Brazil.

Martinelli’s family were all jumping with joy and one young member of the clan even ran around the living room to celebrate the attacker’s debut goal.

According to Goal, the Gunners signed the talented Brazilian for £6m.

Check out the family’s reaction below:

Video: Gabriel Martinelli’s family celebrating his first goal for Arsenal on his debut against Colorado Rapids last night. [@Arsenalian6] #afc pic.twitter.com/qW90HsaaWZ — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 16, 2019

Means so much to them ? Let's keep these South American gems coming ? via. Instagram. pic.twitter.com/4wyvopREFW — Arsenalian (@Arsenalian6) July 16, 2019

Martinelli has the raw talent to develop into a crucial player for the Gunners, he’ll be hoping for a chance to shine in the Premier League under Unai Emery this season.

One massive boost for the ace is his impressive performance on his debut, Emery may think twice about his plans for Martinelli to develop in the Under-23s side – his call up to the first-team could be fasttracked.