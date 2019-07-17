Video: Mbappe produces superb finish for PSG after racing past three defenders during pre-season clash

Paris Saint Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe scored a memorable opener against Dynamo Dresden in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday night.

The French champions kicked off their pre-season campaign against the Bundesliga.2 outfit in Germany and it didn’t take long for the goals to start flowing.

Mbappe found the net with just six minutes on the clock, producing a superb dinked finish after racing past three Dynamo defenders.

He added a second around the half-hour mark, while Julian Draxler, Arthur Zagre, Virgiliu Postolachi and Adil Aouchiche also got their names on the scoresheet in a comfortable 6-1 win.

Mbappe’s first strike was definitely the moment of the match and clearly shows he is ready to pick up from where he left off last season.

Check out the Frenchman’s brilliant effort below, via Twitter.