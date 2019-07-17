If you look at the headlines afterwards then 5-2 on aggregate makes it look like Celtic were always in control of this tie.

However there were plenty of nervy moments as the Bosnians took the lead in the first leg and made it 1-1 at Celtic Park, as Celtic looked far from convincing at times.

Callum McGregor put the tie beyond doubt with a thumping strike from the edge of the area, it was beautifully hit but the Sarajevo goalkeeper should have done better.

Celtic will face Estonian side Nomme Kalju of Estonia in the next round. The only familiar name in their squad for Scottish fans is Sander Puri who had a brief spell with St Mirren in 2013.