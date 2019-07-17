Just when Celtic looked to be cruising into the next round, FK Sarajevo have struck back to set up a tense finish at Celtic Park.

The Bosnian side still need to score one more, but Celtic have looked nervous all night and this won’t help matters.

The goal was the result of slack play from new signing Boli Bolingolo-Mbombo who gave possesion away cheaply, allowing the Bosnians to break forward and Tatar smashed the ball past Scott Bain to make it 1-1 on the night

Celtic will be desperate to add one more to put the tie to bed.