Video: Sane appears to discuss ‘Germany’ transfer with Sterling in Man City training clip

Manchester City winger have inadvertently cast further doubt on Leroy Sane’s future after posting a video of him seemingly discussing transfer rumours.

According to Sky Sports, Bayern Munich have been chasing the German star during the current transfer window, but are unwilling to meet City’s £100million valuation.

Speculation over Sane’s position in Manchester continues to swirl, but he has not yet expressed a desire to leave and City officials are reportedly confident of retaining his services for at least one more year.

However, the club may end up regretting posting a recent video on social media, which appears to show Sane discussing a ‘Germany’ transfer with Raheem Sterling in training.

The conversation seems to translate as follows:

Sane: “Right now I don’t know anything.”

Sterling: “Germany?”

Sane: “I’ll tell you after.”

The mercurial attacker found playing time hard to come by towards the end of last season, but he still has his whole career ahead of him at 23-years-old and it would therefore be difficult to see City cutting their losses on a prized asset this summer.

