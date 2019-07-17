“Who needs Lukaku” – these Man United fans heap praise on Red Devils star following impressive first half vs Leeds

Man United are taking on rivals Leeds United in a pre-season friendly in Australia this afternoon, and it seems as if one player’s performance has caught the eyes of a number of the club’s fans.

At the time of writing, United are currently 3-0 up against Marcelo Bielsa’s side thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Phil Jones.

The Red Devils were impressive in the first half, as they put their Championship opponents to the sword, with both Greenwood and Rashford taking their chances to find the back of the net.

And it’s the performance level of Greenwood that has got a lot of fans talking on social media today.

Following his first half display against the Whites, a number of United fans have flocked to Twitter to heap praise on the youngster.

United didn’t really have the best record in terms of goalscoring last season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side only bagging 65 goals in 38 games, a total that is just nine more than what 14th-placed Bournemouth managed.

However, it seems like these fans think they’ve found the answer to their club’s attacking problems in the form of Greenwood if these tweets are anything to go off…

If we sell Lukaku. We have enough players to replace him already. Greenwood, Rash, Sanchez, Martial can all play through the middle. Better yet – they can all rotate. Greenwood is ready. — bainsy (@xL_Bainsy) July 17, 2019

Greenwood is legit better than Lukaku. #mufc — SeyvnSantana (@SeyvnS) July 17, 2019

Rashy & greenwood who needs Lukaku ????? #MUTour2019 — Ryan Matthews (@Ryanlanky90) July 17, 2019

When you got Greenwood and Rashford who needs Lukaku? — — DUH (@nufduh) July 17, 2019

Sell lukaku and build Greenwood as the second striker, it's a risk but give this boy a chance — jones.vx (@agbontaen_david) July 17, 2019

Greenwood is an absolute menace.. Oozes quality.. Sancho needed in this team — Meliodas ?? (@KofiAsa12172675) July 17, 2019