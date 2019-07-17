Zinedine Zidane is reportedly in favour of selling Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Jr, with Man United tipped to be ready to pay €100M for the player’s signature.

Vinicius only officially joined Los Blancos last summer, however the attacker has already managed to establish himself as one of the club’s first choices forwards.

The 19-year-old is one of world football’s most promising talents, and the Brazilian definitely has a big future in the sport should he stay at Real for the long-term.

However, it seems like the player’s time in the Spanish capital could be shorted lived, as Don Balon are stating that manager Zidane is keen on getting rid of the winger this summer.

The report also states that Man United could be willing to fork out €100M for the South American’s signature, with Zidane then looking to bring in either Paul Pogba or Sadio Mane to replace him.

Vinicius is a highly-talented attacker, and we’re sure a large majority of United’s fanbase would be buzzing if he were to seal a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Although United already have stars like Daniel James, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez to choose from out-wide, Vinicius would surely be an upgrade on all of these players.

If United are serious about backing Solskjaer in the transfer market, it’d make sense for them to swoop for Vinicius and give the Norwegian the best squad possible for the season ahead.