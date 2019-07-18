£200m superstar open to completing surprise Manchester United transfer

Paris Saint Germain attacker Neymar has reportedly listed Manchester United as a preferred next destination after expressing a desire to leave France.

The Brazilian superstar completed a £200 million move from Barcelona to Parc des Princes in 2017, bringing to an end a hugely successful four-year spell at Camp Nou – as per BBC Sport.

The 27-year-old wanted to step out of Lionel Messi’s shadow and emerge as a genuine contender for the Ballon d’Or, but his time at PSG has been disrupted by a string of serious injuries.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Neymar is now desperate to leave the Ligue 1 champions and has set his sights on a return to Barcelona, but the La Liga giants may not be able to raise the necessary funds to secure his services.

The Spanish publication also states that the Brazil international is open to completing a surprise transfer to Man United, but Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also on his radar.

The Sun reports that Barca are lining up a possible exchange deal to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou, which would include multiple stars and a reduced transfer fee.

Should the Spanish champions fail to complete a deal, United could swoop in and land one of European football’s most sought after talents, but the lack of Champions League football on offer at Old Trafford could be sticking point.

It would be difficult to see Neymar accepting a step down to the Europa League, but such is his determination to leave PSG during the current window, a move to Manchester cannot be completely ruled out by any means.

The mercurial winger could help revive the Red Devils’ fortunes on the pitch, but there is also a general feeling among experts that he would struggle with the physical demands of the Premier League.

Neymar is well known for his theatricality and deception, which has often overshadowed his incredible ability and drawn criticism from supporters and former players.

That being said, United fans would surely welcome him with open arms and if he fails to manufacture an alternative way out of PSG, his next stop ahead of the 2019-20 season could yet end up being at the Theatre of Dreams.