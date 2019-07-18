AC Milan transfer news: €65m-rated duo eyed to address two key issues for Giampaolo

AC Milan saw a number of players leave this summer after their contracts expired, leaving them in need of defensive and midfield reinforcements.

Ignazio Abate and Cristian Zapata left to leave them short of depth in defence, while Riccardo Montolivo, Jose Mauri and Andrea Bertolacci all moved on as well as Tiemoue Bakayoko, after his loan deal from Chelsea came to an end.

With that in mind, new coach Marco Giampaolo will be desperate to bring in replacements to add quality and depth to ensure that he has enough at his disposal to ensure Milan break back into the top four in Serie A this season.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Rossoneri have set their sights on a new Juventus signing in Merih Demiral to bolster their defensive options, although it’s noted that the reigning Serie A champions will demand €40m for the recent addition from Sassuolo.

It’s noted that with Juve bringing in Matthijs de Ligt, it could leave the Turkish centre-half struggling for playing time, and so perhaps and exit would make sense for all parties, but time will tell if Milan are willing to bid €40m to buy him outright this summer.

Meanwhile, the midfield will also need further reinforcements despite the signing of Rade Krunic and the return from injury of Giacomo Bonaventura, and as noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sampdoria ace Dennis Praet is back on the radar.

However, that will also prove to be an expensive signing for Milan as it’s claimed that they will have to splash out €25m to sign the 25-year-old Belgian.

Giampaolo of course knows him well following their time together at Samp, and so he could be an ideal fit for the system and style of play that he’ll look to implement at Milan this season.

Nevertheless, the decision will arguably be out of his hands as the hierarchy must decide whether or not they are willing to pay €25m, or if it’s enough to force them to consider alternative targets.