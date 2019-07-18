Agent of £70m-rated Man Utd target in England as formal offer touted imminently

Man Utd are reportedly moving towards making a formal bid for Sporting Lisbon ace Bruno Fernandes, with his agent said to be in England.

The 24-year-old is coming off the back of a stellar campaign in which he bagged 32 goals and 18 assists in 53 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

Coupled with making an impact at international level, Fernandes has come a long way since his early spell in Serie A as he looks to be on the verge of a major move.

As noted by the Independent, United have previously been linked with making a £50m bid for the midfield ace, although Sporting have continued to value him closer to £70m.

Speculation of a move to England has been rife for weeks, but according to The Mirror, as initially translated by Sport Witness, it appears as though the situation could be set to develop imminently.

It’s claimed that reports in Portugal have suggested that not only is Fernandes’ agent, Miguel Pinho, in England to try and secure a deal, but that a formal bid is expected in the ‘coming hours’.

Importantly, Tottenham are also specifically mentioned in the report, and so Mauricio Pochettino could yet see Spurs make a rival bid for the creative star.

Nevertheless, with United failing to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League last season as well as being left empty-handed, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to see the club reinforce his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have already arrived, and Fernandes would arguably fit the mould of what the Norwegian tactician is looking for this summer as he continues to try and add talented, young players who are hungry to succeed.

Time will tell if Fernandes joins or not, but adding his creativity and eye for goal alongside Paul Pogba with the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred offering solidity behind them, it could lead to an ideal balance in midfield.