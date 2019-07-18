‘All the materials to become a star’ – Ex-Liverpool ace picks out 19-year-old starlet for big LFC future

John Aldridge believes Adam Lewis has a bright future ahead of him and should be given a chance by Jurgen Klopp at senior level at Liverpool.

The 19-year-old has impressed through the youth ranks for the Merseyside giants, and there could be an opening for him in the senior squad this season.

SEE MORE: ‘They missed their chance’ – Ex-Liverpool star says Premier League triumph is ‘impossible’ for Klopp’s side next season

After Alberto Moreno’s exit, Klopp will need quality and depth behind first-choice left-back Andy Robertson, and so he could turn to Lewis as a solution.

It didn’t turn out too badly on the other side of the backline with Trent Alexander-Arnold now establishing himself as a key figure for club and country, and Aldridge believes that Lewis could have a major impact moving forward.

“Young Adam Lewis could be a contender to step into the team at left back,” he told the Irish Independent.

“I would never want to put too much pressure on kids at a formative stage of their career, something would have to go very badly wrong for Lewis not to hit the big-time because he has all the raw materials to become a star.”

Time will tell if Klopp agrees, but it could certainly save him from having to spend money in the transfer market on a replacement for Moreno if he believes that Lewis can make the step up.

That in turn could give him more flexibility and funds to focus on other areas of his squad that he believes are in need of reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.