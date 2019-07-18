Announcement NEXT WEEK: Barcelona closing in on transfer of European star with €30M+ bid lined up

Barcelona look to be closing in on a move for Real Betis and Spain star Junior Firpo, with an announcement set to be made next week regarding a deal for the player.

Firpo burst onto the scene with Betis last year, with the 22-year-old’s performances for the Andalusian side seemingly catching the eye of one of the world’s biggest clubs in Barcelona.

And it seems like the Blaugrana are closing in on a move for the Spaniard, with Don Balon stating that an announcement is set to be made some time next week regarding a deal for the player.

The report also states that Barca are happy to offer €30M plus Juan Miranda for Firpo, a deal that’d be a great one from Barca’s point of view should they get it across the line.

Firpo was fantastic for Betis last year, with his performances playing a key role in the Spanish outfit’s run to the Copa Del Rey semi finals.

Firpo’s ability on the ball and composure when in possession means he would fit in at the Nou Camp with ease, thus this deal makes perfect sense for both parties.

Barcelona need more options to choose from at left-back considering they currently only have Jordi Alba to choose from in that position.

And it seems like the club are fully aware of this given the fact that they seem to be closing in on a deal for Firpo…