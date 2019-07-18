Barcelona are reportedly not even considering selling either Ousmane Dembele or Nelson Semedo this summer, which could have a knock-on effect for Neymar.

The Catalan giants have strengthened their squad this summer with notable signings such as Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, as they’ll hope that they have enough to compete on multiple fronts and are able to bounce back from the disappointments of last season.

However, question marks have been raised over possible exits this summer too, while The Sun note that speculation has linked Neymar with a return to the Nou Camp.

Time will tell if that materialises, but as noted by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have faith in Dembele and Semedo to prove their worth moving forward and so they won’t put them on the market this summer.

That could have an impact on Neymar too though, as it’s specifically noted that Dembele has been mentioned in a possible swap deal for the Brazilian superstar, but if he has no intention of leaving and Barcelona don’t want to sell, that will surely end all talk of a Neymar swoop as doubts have been raised over Barca’s ability to meet PSG’s demands without a player exchange.

After his first season in Spain was blighted by injuries, Dembele recovered well last year as he bagged 14 goals in 42 appearances for the reigning La Liga champions.

As for Semedo, despite question marks seemingly being raised over his future with the club, he has still made 82 appearances in two seasons, and so evidently coach Ernesto Valverde values him highly.

With that in mind, both men could play a key role this coming campaign, albeit Dembele arguably has the tougher challenge ahead given the competition for places with Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, as well as Philippe Coutinho and Malcom staking their claim.