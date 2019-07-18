Bid made: Man United TABLE £62M transfer offer for Premier League star as club look for potential Lukaku replacement

Man United are said to have made a bid of €69M (£62M) for Arsenal and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as the club look to bring in a potential replacement for Belgian Romelu Lukaku.

This is according to FCInterNews, who state that Lukaku is eager to seal a move to Inter as soon as possible, and because of this, United are in the hunt for Aubameyang as a replacement for the forward, with the Red Devils even making a £62M offer for the Gunners star.

United getting rid of Lukaku could end up being a good thing, as it means they’d more than likely have the necessary funds to buy Aubameyang from Arsenal without having to dip into their summer budget too much.

The Belgian international wasn’t in good form for United last year, as he only managed to bag 12 goals in 32 Premier League outings, a record that just isn’t good enough for a player of his quality.

Given Lukaku’s recent bad form, we’re sure most of their fanbase would be happy for the club to replace him with Aubameyang this summer.

Aubameyang was in top form for Unai Emery’s side last year, as he bagged 22 league goals, a total that was enough to see him win the PL Golden Boot, an award he also shared with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Gabon international is one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet, and if United were to sign him, it’d be a definite improvement on Lukaku.

It just remains to be seen whether Solskjaer’s side will be able to get a deal for Aubameyang over the line in the next week, one that should mean the end of Lukaku’s time at Old Trafford.