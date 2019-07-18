Bids MADE: €80m offers already submitted for classy Arsenal, Liverpool target

Reports claim that Arsenal and Liverpool have made bids for Lille winger Nicolas Pepe as he prepares to make a decision on his future.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a fine season last year, bagging 23 goals and 12 assists in 41 appearances, and so it’s no surprise that he has attracted plenty of interest this summer.

SEE MORE: Liverpool encouraged to sign €50m La Liga star during summer transfer window

According to GFFN, via L’Equipe, both Arsenal and Liverpool have made ‘firm bids’ for the talented winger, and although it’s not explicitly noted how much those bids are worth, it’s added that €80m offers are already on the table with Inter said to have launched a move too.

Further, Napoli and Atletico Madrid remain interested, and so there is no doubt that there is plenty of competition for Pepe’s signature this summer.

Time will tell who lands him ahead of the new campaign, but with Liverpool perhaps seeking quality depth and competition in the wide positions at Anfield to ensure that they continue to compete for major honours, they appear to be in a very strong position given the current ambitions.

As for Arsenal, they failed to break back into the top four in the Premier League again last season, and with the Mirror previously reporting that they may only have around £40m to spend this summer, it’s difficult to see how they can afford Pepe.

Perhaps the bid has likely come from Inter as had Liverpool or Arsenal made such a hefty offer, it would surely have been picked up elsewhere and well documented.

Nevertheless, it appears as though those three clubs are the first three to be considered by Pepe this summer, and so it remains to be seen if they can secure a deal to sign a very promising talent capable of giving them a major boost in attack.