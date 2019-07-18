BLOW for Real Madrid as transfer target set to pen new €25M-A-YEAR deal with Premier League giants

Real Madrid have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Liverpool and Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah, after it was noted that the player is close to signing a new deal with the Merseyside club.

Salah has been one of the best and most form players on the planet these past two years, with the Reds forward’s goals helping the club win a Champions League title during that time frame.

The Egyptian international has also won back-to-back Premier League Golden Boot awards as well since the start of the 2017/18 season, something that proves the winger is one of the best in the world in his position.

And it seems like Liverpool are about to get a big boost, as the player is closing in on a new deal with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

According to Don Balon, Salah is about to agree new deal with the club that’ll see him extend his current contract by a year, with the forward also set to see his wages upped to a whopping €25M-a-year.

The report also states that Los Blancos are interested in signing the Liverpool man, thus this recent news will not be good news for them to hear.

Real could do with bolstering their options on the right-hand side of their attack, especially given the fact that stars like Marco Asensio and Gareth Bale were both in poor form last year.

The Spanish giants have already brought in Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic this summer, and adding Salah to that would’ve surely put the icing on the cake.

However, following this report, it seems like Salah has no intentions of leaving Anfield any time soon…