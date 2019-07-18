Crunch talks planned as Man Utd set for transfer blow in pursuit of £50m-rated target

Man Utd are reportedly set to suffer a transfer blow as newly-appointed Newcastle Utd boss Steve Bruce is said to be keen to keep Sean Longstaff.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already seen Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka arrive so far this summer, as he looks to add reinforcements to his squad to ensure that they bounce back from the disappointment of last season.

From those two signings, it’s clear that there is a real strategy at work at Old Trafford to bring in young, talented and homegrown players, and that has led to speculation linking other top talents with a move to join the Red Devils.

As per the Express, it had been suggested that Longstaff was keen to speak with the Premier League giants.

However, as noted by Sky Sports, it seems increasingly unlikely that he will make the move to Manchester from Newcastle, as it’s reported that new boss Bruce will hold talks with the 21-year-old and insist that he considers him a fundamental figure in his plans moving forward.

Further, it’s added that the youngster is said to be eager to now impress and cement his place in the Newcastle starting line-up, while given his £50m valuation from the Magpies, it’s already unlikely that a deal will be reached between the two clubs.

In turn, the reasons against a move materialising appear to be mounting up, and so with no agreement expected between United and Newcastle, coupled with Bruce wanting him to stay and Longstaff himself not against the idea of proving his worth at St James’ Park, Solskjaer will surely have to look elsewhere.

The Norwegian tactician does certainly need to bolster his midfield this summer though, as even without Ander Herrera’s exit after his contract expired, they were already short in that department and arguably lack the quality and depth needed to compete on multiple fronts.

Longstaff would have been an exciting addition given his potential, but having made just 11 Premier League appearances in his career to date, paying anything close to £50m would surely be a huge gamble for United, one that they aren’t seemingly likely going to take now anyway.