Daniel Sturridge hit with ban and £75,000 fine after breaching betting rules

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has landed himself in hot water after breaching betting rules which has resulted in a ban and fine.

The 29-year-old is currently without a club as he left Liverpool last month with his contract coming to an end, and so it remains to be seen where he moves next.

Unfortunately for him, he’s made the headlines for the wrong reasons as BBC Sport note that he has been handed a two-week ban and £75,000 fine after breaching gambling regulations.

It relates to him telling his brother to bet on him moving to Sevilla, which in itself was a breach while he was also charged with passing on inside information.

It’s added in the report that an independent commission handed out the disciplinary action, but the FA aren’t in agreement with the outcome and plan to appeal against it as the initial six-week ban was suspended.

That in turn could lead to Sturridge facing a more stringent backlash, but as it stands, he will be free to play again from July 31 onwards which will be a huge boost for him as he’ll want to be available for his next club as soon as possible.

Time will tell where he ends up as ultimately he has proven over the years that he has the class to deliver at the highest level.

However, injuries have blighted him through his career, and so he’ll undoubtedly be spending this summer putting the matter behind him, unless the FA are successful with their appeal, and focusing on his fitness and health to ensure that he can still enjoy a successful end to his playing career.