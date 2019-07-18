Deal close: Chelsea in ‘advanced talks’ with Blues star over new deal worth upwards of £100,000-a-week

Chelsea are said to be in ‘advanced talks’ with youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, as the Blues look to tie the player down to a new five-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who also state that Hudson-Odoi was wanted by German side Bayern Munich, however now it looks as if the forward is going to stay at the club this summer following the appointment of Frank Lampard as manager.

The report also states that this new deal, should Hudson-Odoi sign it, will mean that the player will take home more than £100,000-a-week, a huge amount for a player of his age.

Hudson-Odoi showed last year that he has the potential to be the future of Chelsea, thus we’re sure all their fans will be delighted to hear that the winger is close to agreeing a new long-term deal with the west London side.

The 18-year-old played a fairly big role in the Blues’ Europa League campaign, as he bagged four goals and two assists, helping the club win their second title in the competition since 2013.

Given the fact that Chelsea are currently undergoing a transfer ban this summer, it’s absolutely vital that they make sure they don’t lose any of their more important stars, as they won’t be able to replace them for a while.

And it seems like the club are fully aware of this should this report from the Mail regarding Hudson-Odoi be anything to go off.