Euro giants consider Plan B options if they fail to agree deal for £80m-rated Man Utd star

Inter are reportedly considering their options as it’s claimed that there is still no agreement with Man Utd to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer.

As noted by the Evening Standard, the Serie A giants are willing to offer an initial £60m, with an additional £15m in bonuses. Unfortunately for them, that may not be enough to convince the Red Devils to sell still, as it’s claimed that they value Lukaku at £80m.

That gap appears to be closing but until a compromise is reached, the Belgian international will continue to wait to see if he gets his move to Italy ahead of the new campaign.

It appears as though Inter may well be making contingency plans in the event that they fail to prise him away from Old Trafford, as Antonio Conte will want to be sure that he’s adding attacking reinforcements to continue to stamp his mark on the squad before the transfer window closes.

According to Calciomercato, via the digital edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lille forward Rafael Leao has emerged as a potential solution, and a much cheaper one as well given it’s claimed that he could be available for around €40m.

Meanwhile, Edin Dzeko is also said to be an option who is under consideration, while Paris Saint-Germain stalwart Edinson Cavani is also on their radar.

Given Lukaku only managed 15 goals in 45 appearances last season, there can arguably be eyebrows raised over why Conte appears so convinced about signing him this summer, especially given the other names on their shortlist with Dzeko’s experience in Italy and Cavani’s track-record at the top level.

Nevertheless, the United man will bring a physical presence and a goal-scoring threat in the box to the Nerazzurri, and that could be the ideal fit for the Italian tactician as he looks to mastermind Inter’s bid to topple Juventus in Serie A and make a positive impression in the Champions League this year.