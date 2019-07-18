Ex-Manchester United star’s representatives open transfer negotiations with Milan officials

AC Milan are interested in signing Lyon winger Memphis Depay after positive discussions with his agent over a possible deal on Wednesday.

The ex-Manchester United star has successfully repaired his damaged reputation since leaving Old Trafford in 2017, helping Lyon challenge at the top of Ligue 1 while emerging as one of the finest players in France.

The 25-year-old endured a torrid two-year spell in Manchester under both Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, failing to earn a regular place in the team before being sold to Lyon for £16 million – as per the Telegraph.

Depay has contributed 34 goals and 30 assists in 89 Ligue 1 appearances in total for Lyon over the last two-and-a-half seasons and he could now be set for another chance at the highest level.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Dutchman’s representatives opened transfer negotiations with Milan officials this week, with Rosonneri technical director Paolo Maldini present for talks.

Depay’s agent Kees Vos also represents Atalanta star Marten De Roon and Milan are keen on bringing both Netherlands stars to the San Siro during the summer window.

Calcio Mercato states that Atalanta are reluctant to sell a prized asset, but Depay is expected to leave Lyon before August’s transfer deadline.

Marco Giampaolo will be aiming to help Milan return to the very top of Italian football next season, after a frustrating transitional period for the club which has dragged on for almost a decade.

Depay would be a valuable addition to his ranks, especially if he can replicate the electrifying form he has shown on a consistent basis in France.

It remains to be seen whether or not Milan will launch a formal bid for the Dutch attacker, but Italy now looks like his most likely next destination ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.