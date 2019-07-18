Bayern Munich and Germany legend Lothar Matthaus feels that Leroy Sane can be the new face of the Bundesliga giants if he joins the club.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed the club’s interest in signing Sane back in May. As quoted by the Guardian, Rummenigge said: “We will try. I can not promise whether it will succeed. We already had the idea when he was still with Schalke. But at that time we did not have a guaranteed regular place for him. [Arjen] Robben and [Franck] Ribéry were top of the top three years ago.”

Sane who joined Manchester City from Schalke in the summer of 2016, has made 133 appearances for the club, scoring 39 goals and providing 45 assists. The 23-year old netted 10 goals and provided 17 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for City last season.

Lothar Matthaus feels that Sane can do very well at Bayern. Speaking to ESPN, the German legend said: “I really think Bayern Munich [would] like to spend a lot of money, more than €80 million (£72m/$90m) In City he’s not happy in one way, and City is ready to give him up. But the main answer has to be from Leroy Sane. Does he like to come to Bayern Munich, yes or no?

“When he says yes, Bayern will contact Manchester City. There’s a good relationship between Bayern Munich’s board and Pep Guardiola and I think they will find a way. The important thing is Leroy Sane has to say 100 percent yes to Bayern Munich.

“And then he will be a big star in Germany, maybe the biggest face of German football in the last years because for the money that Bayern would like to spend on him, he can be the new face of Bayern Munich.”

With the departure of Arjen Robben, Frank Ribery and James Rodriguez this summer, the only recognisable wingers Bayern have are Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry.

Hence, Bayern need to add a quality winger to their squad before the 2019/20 season begins. Sane has proven in the past couple of years that he is one of the finest wingers in the world at present and provided Bayern manage to sign him, the club will feel as though they’ve landed a major coup to help coach Niko Kovac continue to compete on multiple fronts.

In contrast, Pep Guardiola will surely be against losing the talented star as he has continued to play an important role for him at Man City as they hope to build on their domestic treble last season.