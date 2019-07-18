Huge boost for Arsenal as £100M-rated transfer targets tells club he wants to leave

Arsenal have been handed a big boost in their pursuit of Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, after the attacker told the Eagles that he wants to leave the south London club this summer.

According to Sky Sports, Zaha has informed Palace that he wants to seal his departure from Selhurst Park this summer, news that comes amid Arsenal maintaining an interest in signing him.

This news will be great for Arsenal to hear, as if Zaha were to end up trying to force through a move following this, the Gunners would surely have a great chance to sign him in the coming weeks.

The Daily Star have reported recently that Palace are after £100M for Zaha’s signature, a fee that the north London side surely can’t afford given that the same report notes they only have a summer budget of £45M.

Arsenal have been unsuccessful in their pursuit of Zaha thus far, however this could be the boost Unai Emery’s side need in order to bring in the Ivorian this summer.

Zaha has proven to be one of the most dangerous attackers in the Premier League in recent years, and we’re sure his arrival at Arsenal, should it happen, would excite all of the Gunners’ fanbase.

Although, we’re sure some would rather see Emery’s side spend the money they’d use on Zaha to bolster their defence, an area of the club’s squad that is undoubtedly their weakest.