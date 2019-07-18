Huge boost for Liverpool as key Reds figure confirms he’s staying for “at least three years”

Liverpool have been given a boost regarding their manager Jurgen Klopp, after the Reds boss confirmed that he’s going to be staying with the club for at least another three years.

Klopp has revolutionised Liverpool ever since he joined the club midway through the 2015/16 season, with the club coming on leaps and bounds since then.

During the German’s three-and-a-half years at Anfield, the Merseyside club have reached a number of finals, with Liverpool even winning the Champions League during that time frame as well.

Klopp nearly guided the Reds to their first ever Premier League title this year as well, however they were narrowly pipped by Man City on the final day in what was one of the most exciting league seasons in a long time.

And following all of this, it seems like fans of the club can expect to see Klopp remain in the Anfield dugout in the coming years.

According to journalist James Pearce on Twitter, Klopp has been questioned about how long he sees himself being at LFC for, to which he replied “We will see. At least 3 years, that’s the answer!”

Given Klopp’s words here, it looks like the former Borussia Dortmund boss won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, news that will absolutely delight the Reds and their fans.

All that remains to be seen from here is how many trophies the club manage to win during those three years, as Klopp looks to cement his place as a Liverpool legend in the coming seasons.