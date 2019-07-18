Liverpool encouraged to sign €50m La Liga star during summer transfer window

Ex-Spain goalkeeper Alberto Lopez claims Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal would be a “perfect” signing for Liverpool.

The Reds have only signed 17-year-old Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg so far this summer, with Jurgen Klopp seemingly content to make do with his current squad ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Liverpool won the Champions League last term and just missed out on the Premier League title, after making great strides forward as a team following the 2018 arrivals of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

There has been some suggestion, however, that Klopp’s side could use a bit of extra creativity going forward, amid links to a number of top European stars.

Lopez, who played for Real Sociedad between 1993 and 2006, has encouraged Liverpool to sign current Anoeta star Oyarzabal during the summer window, after his impressive displays last term.

“I think Mikel Oyarzabal does not have much time left in Real Sociedad,” Lopez told Marca.

“He has a lot of talent and I think there could be a big team (perfect for him) like Chelsea or Liverpool.”

Oyarzabal contributed 13 goals and two assists in 37 La Liga appearances for Sociedad last season, helping the team finish ninth in the final standings.

The 22-year-old star has two caps to his name for Spain to date and has been tipped for a bright future at the highest level, given his status as one of the few top-quality orthodox wingers in Europe’s top leagues.

Oyarzabal can play on either flank and his dribbling ability allows him to ghost past defenders with ease, despite not being blessed with lightning pace.

The Spaniard is also a high energy player adept at sticking to his defensive duties, which means he would fit in well at Liverpool given Klopp’s high pressing tactics.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Reds will add any extra reinforcements before August 8, but Oyarzabal could be a great option for the club to consider, with his current market value set at around €50 million – as per Transfermarkt.