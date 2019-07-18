Manchester United flop nearing summer transfer after positive talks with Turkish giants

Manchester United midfielder Fred is closing in on a summer transfer, after being allowed to discuss a possible deal with Galatasaray.

The 26-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Shakhtar Donetsk last summer for £52 million -as per the Independent – but his first year in Manchester did not exactly go according to plan.

The Brazilian was restricted to just 17 Premier League appearances in total under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, struggling to live up to expectations in midfield as United failed to qualify for the Champions League.

According to Fotomac via Sport Witness, the United flop is nearing a summer transfer to Turkish giants Galatasaray, after holding positive talks with the club over a loan move.

The Red Devils are happy to offload Fred ahead of the 2019-20 season, but only on a temporary basis with a view to bringing him back to Old Trafford if he can rediscover his best form by playing regular football.

The Brazil international was touted as the man to help free up Paul Pogba in midfield last year, but he was unable to hold down a spot in United’s starting XI and flattered to deceive when granted the opportunity to prove himself.

Fred did show glimpses of his talent, most notably during a Champions League last-16 win over Paris Saint Germain, which saw Solskjaer’s side overturn a two-goal aggregate deficit in France.

The Norwegian boss has also reportedly insisted that the ex-Shakhtar star is in his plans for the new season and club officials are confident he will still be able to reach his full potential at Old Trafford – as per the Express.

However, it now looks likely that Fred will be shipped off to Turkey in order to regain his confidence, which might mean United are gearing up to bring in an extra midfielder before the transfer window slams shut on August 8.