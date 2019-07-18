Neymar’s dad set for meeting with Euro giants as Barcelona face competition

Neymar’s dad is reportedly set to meet with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici as Barcelona could face a rival offer for the superstar.

As noted by the Express, the Catalan giants have been linked with a reunion with the Brazilian forward this summer as he continues to be paired with an exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

It comes despite the fact that they’ve already signed Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, with coach Ernesto Valverde already having plenty of options in the final third with the likes of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.

In turn, it’s difficult to see how he could fit them all in if Neymar were to join too, as that would suggest that there could be an exit to make space in the squad.

Nevertheless, that seemingly isn’t their only concern anymore as Mundo Deportivo report that Neymar’s dad is expected to meet with Paratici at some stage to potentially discuss a move to Turin to join the reigning Serie A champions this summer.

It would be quite the coup for the Bianconeri if they were able to pull off a move for Neymar, adding him to an already world-class squad which has seen Gianluigi Buffon, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey added to it this summer, while Matthijs de Ligt is expected to follow after arriving in Turin to undergo his medical on Wednesday, as seen in the video below.

Adding Neymar alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the final third would surely put them in contention to not only sweep up domestically, but also emerge as one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season, but time will tell if they are able to reach an agreement not only with Neymar’s father on personal terms, but also on a transfer fee for the 27-year-old with PSG.