Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of securing a deal to sign William Saliba from Saint-Etienne, and with that in mind, he’s made a questionable call on Instagram.

As noted by BBC Sport, the talented 18-year-old starlet is expected to join the Gunners in a deal worth £27m despite interest from Spurs, although he’s set to return to the French side on loan this coming season.

It’s unclear as to how that makes sense from an Arsenal perspective as although he’ll become a long-term solution if he signs, the fact that Unai Emery saw his side concede 51 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides, he surely needs more immediate reinforcements.

Nevertheless, it’s an exciting addition with a long-term plan in mind, but Arsenal fans may not be too impressed with the youngster’s recent social media activity.

As seen in the tweets below, some eagle-eyed Tottenham fans have spotted Saliba liking a post from Nike promoting their new home shirt.

Each to their own in terms of what footballers can like on Instagram, and it may well be an innocent action as he simply thinks it’s a nice kit.

However, it could perhaps be argued that it isn’t the smartest idea if you’re on the verge of joining their local rivals.

Time will tell if Saliba gets his move to the Emirates confirmed in the coming weeks, as Arsenal hope to fend off their rivals and make a key signing while hoping that another year in France helps his development and allows him to gain more experience.

Some Arsenal fans have provided a possible explanation for his social media activity too, as seen below, as they’ve suggested that given Saliba is a Nike athlete and so he’s simply supporting the manufacturer’s post, as have many other players from other clubs. Further, others have noted that he has since removed his like.

Either way, whether it’s him or those that represent him who are in charge of his social media accounts, removing the like if he’s Emirates bound is probably a smart idea.

