Real Madrid are reportedly planning to offload as many as five players in order to raise the €200 million needed to land Paul Pogba.

According to MARCA, Manchester United are demanding €200m from Real Madrid for Pogba. The Spanish giants have already spent big this summer with the club’s expenditure being around £272 million, according to The Sun.

Los Blancos have already brought in some high-profile players in Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo and Eder Militao to bolster Zinedine Zidane’s squad.

After spending so much already though, Madrid may well have to balance the books and raise funds to sign Pogba through player sales. The report from the Sun claims that the club has put up Isco and Marco Asensio for sale with a price-tag of £72 million slapped on both players, while Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez are also potentially set to be sacrificed.

According to El Desmarque, Liverpool are interested in signing Marco Asensio but Real also want Sadio Mane as part of the deal.

Another player Real Madrid want to offload is Dani Ceballos, as per the report above. Sky Sports claim that Arsenal want him on a loan deal.

Gareth Bale could also be on his way out, with a previous report from MARCA claiming that Tottenham Hotspur were interested in bringing him back to the club and were willing to pay a transfer fee between €50-€60 million. However, Bale’s agent denied these claims while talking to talkSPORT.

Following the expiration of his loan spell at Bayern Munich, James Rodriguez has returned to Real Madrid but according to MARCA, Atletico Madrid are eager to add him to a list of summer signings that includes Joao Felix, Marcos Llorente, Felipe and Kieran Trippier.

By selling Isco, Asensio, Bale, Ceballos and Rodriguez, Real Madrid might have enough to sign Pogba. However, it seems very difficult that Real will be able to get all transfers done. Real are said to be demanding Sadio Mane in exchange for Marco Asensio, as per the El Desmarque report above, but Liverpool will certainly not be willing to let go of Mane who was pivotal to their Champions League success last season.

That said, if Real Madrid do manage to sell these players and sign Pogba, not only will it be a big boost for the club, but Manchester United will also have substantial funds to find a replacement for the Frenchman.