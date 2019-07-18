Real Madrid readying player-plus-cash offer worth €122M for superstar amid Eden Hazard transfer request

Real Madrid are said to be readying a huge player-plus-cash offer for Man United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, as Los Blancos look to make one final swoop for the player.

According to Don Balon, new signing Eden Hazard has asked Real boss Zinedine Zidane to insist that the club sign Pogba this summer, a request that the club look like they’re willing to meet.

As also noted in the report, Real are readying one last offer for Pogba that consists of €80M plus midfielder James Rodriguez.

AS have noted that Real want €42M for Rodriguez, therefore this offer is worth around €122M, a reasonable amount for a player of Pogba’s quality.

Pogba has managed to establish himself as one of the best midfielders on the planet in recent times, thus it’s easy to see why Real are willing to offer so much to sign him.

READ MORE: Paul Pogba faces the wrath of fans with likelihood of Man Utd stay boosted

Los Blancos are currently undergoing a huge squad overhaul this summer, with the club having already brought in players like Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard.

And it looks like the Spanish giants want to continue this overhaul with the acquisition of Pogba in the coming weeks.

If Real manage to get Pogba in this summer, it’d be a move of real intent from the club, as they’d be bringing in one of football’s most talented stars, and getting rid of a player who most likely won’t get much game time should he stay in the Spanish capital.