Real Madrid set to rival Bayern Munich in race to sign €25M-rated Spanish international

Real Madrid look set to do battle with Bayern Munich in the race to sign Celta Vigo star and Spanish international Brais Mendez.

As per Don Balon, Real are keen on bringing Mendez to the Spanish capital this summer, with Celta willing to let the midfielder leave for a fee of around €25M.

The report also notes that Los Blancos aren’t alone in the race for the Spaniard, as Bayern Munich are also keen on the 22-year-old, with Roma and Bayer Leverkusen also said to be in the hunt.

Mendes had an impressive season for Celta Vigo last year, as he bagged a total of six goals and seven assists, helping the club narrowly avoid relegation in the process.

As well as this, Mendes also made his debut for the Spanish national team last year against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the youngster opening his La Roja account during this clash.

The Spain star has been known to be able to play in a number of positions, which include all of central midfield, attacking midfield and right wing.

A player this versatile will definitely come in handy for Los Blancos should they sign him, and given that he’s only going to cost as little as €25M, we think it’s a move that the club should definitely be going for.

However, it seems like the club may not have it all their own way in the race for the midfielder is this report is anything to go off…