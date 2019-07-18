James Rodriguez is reportedly close to signing for Atletico Madrid after failed negotiations between Napoli and Real Madrid were reported.

The Colombian forward left Bayern Munich at the end of his two-year loan spell and returned to Real Madrid this summer. James was linked with a move to Napoli, with Calciomercato claiming that a loan deal was agreed between Madrid and the Italian giants.

However, now Gianluca Di Marzio states that negotiations have broken down between the two sides. While Napoli want to sign James on loan with an option to buy, Real Madrid want to sell him outright. Thus, it looks like the Serie A side won’t be where Rodriguez will be heading.

Instead, the Colombian attacking midfielder will remain in the Spanish capital as the report from Di Marzio states that Atletico are now close to signing James. It’s added Atleti want to sign the 28-year old on a permanent deal, which would suit Real Madrid.

Atletico have already signed the likes of Joao Felix, Marcos Llorente, Felipe and most recently, Kieran Trippier.

The addition of James would certainly be a big move for Diego Simeone’s side, as although he didn’t have the finest of seasons with Bayern, he followed that with a positive showing at the Copa America.

The 28-year old provided two assists in Colombia’s run to the quarter-finals and was included in the Team of the Tournament.