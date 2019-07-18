Inter Milan will reportedly end their quest to sign Romelu Lukaku unless Manchester United lower their asking price of £75 million.

According to the Sun, Manchester United are demanding £75 million (€83 million) for Lukaku. Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio also told Sky Italia that the club have made an official approach for Lukaku.

He said: “It was an official contact as it should be between two important clubs like Inter and Manchester United.”

However, now La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter Milan will end their pursuit of Lukaku unless the Red Devils lower their asking price.

It’s claimed that the most Inter are willing to pay is between €60- €65 million and will add a player as part of the deal. The Nerazzurri don’t feel that the Belgium international who scored only 15 goals in 45 appearances last season for United is worth €83 million.

Provided Inter fail to rope in Lukaku, Antonio Conte sees PSG striker Edinson Cavani as an alternative, as per the Sun. One of the finest strikers in the world, the Uruguayan striker has netted 193 goals in 279 appearances for PSG.

Cavani’s current contract with PSG expires next summer and if the club are to sell the 32-year old, they might as well sell him now and earn a profit rather than lose him on a free transfer next summer.