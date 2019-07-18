Three players Juventus are willing to include in swap deal for €167m-rated Man Utd superstar

Juventus have already been busy in the summer transfer window, but they are reportedly still considering a move for Man Utd’s Paul Pogba.

As noted on their official site, the reigning Serie A champions have splashed out €75m+ on Matthijs de Ligt this week, while they’ve snapped up Gianluigi Buffon, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot on free transfers.

SEE MORE: Done deal: Juventus confirm €75m+ De Ligt signing, could earn up to €460k-a-week as wages touted

That will still cost them in terms of wages, and so they seem keen on strengthening Maurizio Sarri’s squad to ensure that they continue to dominate domestically while also making a serious bid to end their wait for the Champions League as Cristiano Ronaldo continues to lead their charge.

According to the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, as noted by Goal Italy, they aren’t ready to stop there either as it’s claimed that they’re still keen on prising Pogba back from Man Utd, albeit the French international is said to have a €167m price-tag.

In order to reduce the amount of cash involved in the deal, it’s claimed that they are willing to include players in a swap deal, with the names of Joao Cancelo, Blaise Matuidi and Douglas Costa specifically mentioned in the report.

However, it’s difficult to see why United would be keen on Cancelo now that they’ve signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer to become their first-choice right-back, while Costa endured a bitterly disappointing season last year as he managed just one goal and two assists in 25 appearances.

Coupled with the addition of Daniel James, that’s another name that can perhaps be ruled out as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not need him.

In contrast, Matuidi could be a solution after Ander Herrera’s exit as his contract expired, and so with a need to add quality and depth in midfield, that could be an attractive idea for the Red Devils.

Having said that, Solskjaer will surely want to strengthen and build around Pogba rather than bring in his compatriot as a replacement though, and so it remains to be seen if it appeals to them.