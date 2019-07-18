Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj or Roma’s Alessandro Florenzi to replace Kieran Trippier, who departed for Atletico Madrid yesterday.

Trippier signed a three-year contract with the Spanish giants for a transfer fee reported to be £20 million by BBC. With Trippier gone, Spurs need a right-back and according to Gianluca Di Marzio, they have identified either Hysaj or Florenzi as his replacement.

SEE MORE: £10m-rated Tottenham starlet set for Bundesliga transfer

Hysaj, who has made 170 appearances for Napoli since his signing from Empoli, has already expressed his desire to leave the club. As quoted by talkSPORT, Hysaj told DigitAlb: “I’m absolutely ready for a new challenge because I need change. I’m not the type of person who likes to stay at a club for too long.

“I want to have new experiences, learn about a new country, meet new people, play for another team and maybe try to win something. For me, my time at Napoli is over and I hope to find a team that will give me what I need.”

Rome-born Florenzi has been at Roma since 2002 and has made 262 senior appearances for the Giallorossi, scoring 28 goals and providing 32 assists. Florenzi has been one of Roma’s most integral players and the club arguably won’t be too willing to let go of him. If they do, Roma will certainly demand a good sum from Spurs.

According to the report from Di Marzio, there is also the possibility of Spurs landing both Hysaj and Florenzi provided the club is able to sell Serge Aurier, and so Mauricio Pochettino could oversee a busy end to the transfer window this summer as Tottenham look to build on last season.