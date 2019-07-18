Tottenham linked with hijacking Arsenal transfer swoop for £25m target

Tottenham could reportedly consider a move for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney which would see them try to beat rivals Arsenal to his signing.

As noted by the Telegraph earlier this week, it has been suggested that Danny Rose has been left out of the travelling Spurs squad for their pre-season tour of Asia with a view of him finding a suitable deal to leave the north London outfit.

It’s added that the 29-year-old is valued at around £25m, and so if an exit did materialise this summer, Mauricio Pochettino would be armed with a decent figure to go out and sign a replacement for the England international.

Perhaps a mere coincidence or possibly something more, The Sun report that Tottenham could launch a bid of their own for Tierney, who has been heavily linked with Arsenal for weeks now with a £25m switch to the Emirates from Celtic.

However, it also follows on from comments that Neil Lennon made this week, as per BBC Sport, as he hinted that Tierney was worth much more and while alluding to Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s £50m deal to join Man Utd this summer, he suggested that his star man should be equally as valuable if not more so given his experience and quality displayed at the highest level.

It’s difficult to disagree with him in this case, as ultimately Tierney has proven himself more so and Celtic would perhaps be well within their rights to demand much more than the touted £25m figure.

In the event that Rose does move on, that would leave Pochettino short at left-back with Ben Davies as his only senior option. In turn, that makes a swoop for Tierney a sensible one, but it remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place or if Arsenal are spared a potential transfer blow of losing out on a priority target to their local rivals.