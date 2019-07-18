Transfer boost for Spurs as £60M target eager to join them over Man United, key factor set to be stumbling point in deal

Spurs have been given a boost in their pursuit of Real Betis and Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, after it was reported that the player is keen to join them despite Man United being interested in him.

According to the Sun, Lo Celso has informed Betis that he wants to seal a move to Spurs this summer, news which comes despite the Red Devils also being in the hunt for the player’s signature.

However, it doesn’t seems like this deal is going to be easy for Spurs, as Betis are said to be after £60M for Lo Celso as per the Sun’s report, a price that chairman Daniel Levy isn’t willing to pay.

Despite Lo Celso’s want to join the Lilywhites, it seems like the club may hit a stumbling point in any potential deal for the midfielder due to Levy’s unwillingness to fork out £60M for him.

Paying £60M for a player like Lo Celso is a tad risky, but the reward will be very much worth it, as the 23-year-old is currently one of the most promising stars that La Liga has to offer.

Last year, Lo Celso bagged 16 goals and six assists in all competitions, as he helped Real Betis reach the semi finals of the Copa Del Rey and achieve a top half finish in La Liga.

The Argentine’s brilliant passing range and knack of scoring from midfield would make him a great player for Spurs to have in their squad.

However, they won’t be able to have that luxury should Levy continue to be unwilling to meet the player’s asking price.