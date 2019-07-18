Arsenal began their International Champions Cup campaign with a 2-1 win against Bayern Munich in Carson, California. A late goal from young forward Eddie Nketiah won the match for the Gunners.

Arsenal won a corner in the 87th minute and a failed attempt the clear the ball saw the ball fall to Tyreece John-Jules who after a one-two with Calum Chambers, crossed the ball towards Nketiah. The youngster found the net to win the match for the Gunners, as seen in the video below.



After a goalless first half, Arsenal opened the scoring in the 49th minute after a shot from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the right flank was deflected into Bayern’s net by their own left-back Louis Poznanski.

Bayern Munich got their equaliser in the 71st minute after a fine cross from former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry found the head of Robert Lewandowski.

With their win against Bayern Munich, Arsenal now have two wins out of two in their pre-season campaign, having beaten Colorado Rapids 3-0 previously. The Gunners next play Fiorentina on Saturday in Charlotte.