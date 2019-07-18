Video: Juventus supporters chant Raiola’s name after De Ligt completes transfer from Ajax

Juventus fans showed their appreciation for super-agent Mino Raiola after Matthijs de Ligt signed a five-year contract with the club on Thursday.

The Dutch defender completed a £67.5 million move from Ajax to Juventus this morning, which saw one of the year’s longest-running transfer sagas finally draw to a close – as per BBC Sport.

De Ligt was a rumoured target for a number of top European clubs, including Paris Saint Germain, Barcelona and Manchester United, but the Italian champions ultimately landed his signature following successful negotiations over the last couple of weeks.

Juventus supporters were happy to give Raiola full credit for arranging the deal, chanting his name in full voice as he left the Allianz Stadium.

The divisive agent has a somewhat controversial reputation in football and is not usually a popular figure among fans, but few would disagree that Juventus is a superb destination for De Ligt to progress to the next stage of his career.

Check out Juve supporters praising Raiola below, via Twitter.

Juventus’ fans chanting Mino Raiola’s name because he got De Ligt to sign for them is genuinely one of the worst videos I’ve ever seen. Imagine chanting the name of an agent, especially that man. ? pic.twitter.com/9TvLXPDeSu — 360Sources (@360Sources) July 17, 2019