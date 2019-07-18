Menu

Video: ‘Kick that a****** out of my club’ – These fans slam Arsenal star for costly mistake against Bayern

Arsenal supporters took to social media to criticise Shkodran Mustafi after his error allowed Robert Lewandowski to score for Bayern Munich.

The Gunners faced off against the German champions in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday night and ran out 2-1 winners at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California, thanks to a Louis Poznanski own goal and a late Eddie Nketiah tap-in.

Unai Emery’s side might have been more comfortable heading into the last twenty minutes had Mustafi not found himself in no man’s land when Serge Gnabry whipped a cross into the box.

The German completely lost his bearings which allowed Lewandowski to power home a free header, levelling the match and setting up a nervy finish for the Gunners.

Arsenal fans have slammed Mustafi for his costly mistake on Twitter, with one supporter exclaiming ‘Kick that a****** out of my club’ after watching his latest horror show.

Check out the 27-year-old’s error along with some more fan reaction below:

