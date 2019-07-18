Video: ‘Kick that a****** out of my club’ – These fans slam Arsenal star for costly mistake against Bayern

Arsenal supporters took to social media to criticise Shkodran Mustafi after his error allowed Robert Lewandowski to score for Bayern Munich.

The Gunners faced off against the German champions in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday night and ran out 2-1 winners at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California, thanks to a Louis Poznanski own goal and a late Eddie Nketiah tap-in.

Unai Emery’s side might have been more comfortable heading into the last twenty minutes had Mustafi not found himself in no man’s land when Serge Gnabry whipped a cross into the box.

The German completely lost his bearings which allowed Lewandowski to power home a free header, levelling the match and setting up a nervy finish for the Gunners.

Arsenal fans have slammed Mustafi for his costly mistake on Twitter, with one supporter exclaiming ‘Kick that a****** out of my club’ after watching his latest horror show.

Mustafi is trash… Kick that asshole out my club…. Mustafi out. — Mca Gumo Clintone (@Gumoclintone) July 18, 2019

Check out the 27-year-old’s error along with some more fan reaction below:

Typical Mustafi begging the linesman for the offside flag rather than fighting for the aerial duel — Jayson Davis (@JayDed1990) July 18, 2019

Mustafi needs to take a long look in the fucking mirror. Season hasnt even started and he already is affecting my mental health pic.twitter.com/E7b8eqlPlh — Richard (@gueroloko6) July 18, 2019

Sell Mustafi ffs — TORREIRA TACKLE (@WoolWitchGooner) July 18, 2019

Just saw Lewandowski’s equaliser, that is why we need new CB and need to get rid of Mustafi.. He didn’t even try to block.. smh — Adriano Perdhana (@adrianoprd) July 18, 2019

Arsenal gotta find a way to get rid of mustafi….we cannot start the season wit him — La Joya (@KingBenzo_) July 18, 2019

I can’t handle another season of Mustafi. God no ? — Claire (@st_clairee) July 18, 2019

Mustafi after ignoring his man when a cross comes into the box pic.twitter.com/i5c92KdiyJ — . (@knowledgetree12) July 18, 2019

