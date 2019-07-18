Video: Paco Alcacer scores brilliant 25-yard chip goal to show why Barcelona shouldn’t have sold him

Paco Alcacer bagged a sensational goal for Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly with Seattle Sounders this morning, as he showed why Barcelona may have made a mistake in selling him.

Barca agreed to sell Alcacer to Dortmund last year, after the club activated a clause in his loan deal according to BBC, however following this, it seems like the club may have made a mistake in selling him.

The Spaniard bagged a brilliant strike for Dortmund today, as he bagged a chip from outside the area to hand his side a 2-0 lead against Seattle.

Alcacer was never really given a fair chance at the Nou Camp, something the club may end up regretting if Alcacer continues to score brilliant goals like this during the upcoming season.