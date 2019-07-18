Video: Sancho shows why he was a transfer target for Man United with unbelievable solo goal for Dortmund

Manchester United-linked Jadon Sancho scored a sublime goal for Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season clash with Seattle Sounders on Wednesday.

According to The Sun, Sancho had been a primary transfer target for the Red Devils at the start of the summer but they ultimately cooled their interest due to BVB’s lofty £100 million valuation.

The 19-year-old was sensational for Dortmund throughout their 2018-19 campaign, contributing 12 goals and 14 assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances.

The mercurial winger was back among the goals in the United States this week, as Lucien Favre’s side beat Seattle Sounders 3-1 at CenturyLink Field, with Marius Wolf and Paco Alcacer also getting their names on the scoresheet.

Sancho showed exactly why he was linked with Man United by scoring an unbelievable solo goal, which saw him cut in from the right and beat five men before finishing brilliantly.

Check out the teenager’s amazing effort below: